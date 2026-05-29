Tokyo stocks surge as Nikkei, Topix set new records

Tokyo stocks surge as Nikkei, Topix set new records

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Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday, with both the Nikkei and Topix indexes closing at new highs.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 1,636.38 points, or 2.53 percent, from Thursday at 66,329.50, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The broader Topix index finished 55.16 points, or 1.41 percent higher, at 3,957.17.

On the top-tier Prime Market, metal product, air transportation, and electric appliance issues led the gains.

Falling crude oil prices, driven by progress in the Middle East situation, supported market sentiment, analysts said.

Some artificial intelligence- and semiconductor-related shares also contributed to the upward momentum, tracking gains in US counterparts amid expectations of further investment in the sector.

The rally broadened in the afternoon session, pushing both the Nikkei and Topix to fresh intraday highs before closing at record levels.

News.Az