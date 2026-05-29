BYD rolls out liability-covered smart driving system priced at one-fifth of Tesla FSD

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On May 28, 2026, during the Intelligent Strategy Event, BYD announced a new policy that effectively removes the burden of liability from the user, positioning itself as the first automaker globally to provide a “double guarantee” covering both urban pilot assist and intelligent parking systems, News.Az reports, citing CNC.

Under this new initiative, BYD is offering comprehensive coverage for its “God’s Eye” A/B smart driving systems.

For new owners, the coverage begins upon vehicle delivery, while existing owners will gain access after updating to the “God’s Eye 5.0” version via OTA. This policy provides one year of full liability coverage for urban pilot assist functions.

The terms of the guarantee are notably generous: provided the system is used in compliance with regulations, BYD will cover all costs associated with at-fault traffic accidents, including repairs to the owner’s vehicle as well as third-party property damage and personal injury. Crucially, this service requires no additional purchase of “intelligent driving insurance,” features no payout cap, and will not impact the owner’s commercial insurance premiums for the following year.

BYD’s “God’s Eye B” smart driving package is currently priced at 12,000 yuan (1,800 USD) for a one-off purchase.

This move sets BYD apart from competitors who typically require users to purchase separate insurance products. For instance, Xpeng offers an “Intelligent Assisted Driving Peace of Mind Service” for 239 yuan (35 USD) per year. Similarly, Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance provides limited-time “Intelligent Driving Worry-Free” benefits.

BYD’s “God’s Eye” intelligent driving is on a par with Tesla’s FSD. In a related development within the Chinese market, Tesla has officially rebranded its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package in China to “Tesla Assisted Driving.”

By way of comparison, Tesla Assisted Driving (named Supervised FSD in international markets) is priced at 64,000 yuan (9,400 USD) as a one-off purchase in the Chinese market, with no subscription option available. Huawei’s ADS Max features ‘City Navigation’ and is available via a one-off purchase price of 36,000 yuan (5,300 USD) or subscription (720 yuan / 106 USD per month, 7,200 yuan / 1,059 USD per year).

Last year, BYD took the lead in introducing a full L4 parking liability guarantee policy. According to BYD, this policy caused the actual usage rate of the feature to jump significantly from 21% to 93%.

News.Az