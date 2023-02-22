Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull opportunities for strengthening cooperation in fields of investment, trade and energy

Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull opportunities for strengthening cooperation in fields of investment, trade and energy

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Federal Minister for the Board of Investment of Pakistan Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries & Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud and Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, News.Az reports.

The sides touched upon the opportunities for strengthening cooperation in the fields of investment, trade and energy, Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter.  

“We have touched upon the opportunities created by our bilateral relations, which are based on friendship and mutual support, for the strengthening of economic ties, as well as the cooperation in the fields of investments, trade and energy,” he said.

