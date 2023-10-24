Azerbaijan plans to complete construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway is planned to be completed in the second half of 2024, Deputy Director of Geoexbert Consulting LLC, Azad Majidov said at the public hearings on the environmental impact assessment of the highway construction project, News.az reports.

Majidov, who prepared the environmental design documentation, noted that the total length of the road is 81.7 kilometers.

"This road is parallel to the 'Victory Road'. The construction of this road is carried out mainly due to the fact that the sharp turns existing on the 'Victory Road' are dangerous for the movement of large cars and heavy machinery. On the newly laid road, these vulnerabilities were brought into a more convenient form, and 10 bridges were built. Taking into account the traffic intensity, the road section up to the 48th kilometer is designed for four lanes, and the section to the city of Shusha is for six lanes," he said.

"Mined areas during road construction created big problems and slowed down the process. There are a total of 35 crossings on the road, which are also intended for use by animals. In addition, drainage devices have been installed," Majidov said.





News.Az