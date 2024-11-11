Azerbaijan pledges to prioritize children in climate policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the opening of COP29, Azerbaijan committed to centering children in climate policy by signing the Declaration on Children, Youth, and Climate Action.

The signing ceremony featured Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, COP29 Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova, government officials, and Azerbaijani youth, News.Az reports.UNICEF welcomed Azerbaijan’s commitment, noting that this declaration provides the first framework for inclusive climate policies benefiting children and youth locally and globally. Climate change poses significant risks to children, with about one billion living in countries at "extreme risk" of climate impacts."Azerbaijan reaffirms its dedication to climate action for children and youth," Babayev stated, urging global efforts toward a sustainable future. Russell echoed this, calling for investments to shield children from climate impacts and encouraging other nations to join Azerbaijan in signing the declaration.

News.Az