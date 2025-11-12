Azerbaijan opens ‘House of Solidarity’ pavilion at COP30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has officially opened its Pavilion at COP30 in Belém, showcasing the country’s ongoing leadership in climate action and marking the handover of the COP29 Presidency to Brazil.

The Azerbaijan Pavilion, named the 'House of Solidarity' to reflect COP29's work to bring countries together, contains a 'Hall of Legacy' that illustrates both the global legacy of COP29 and Azerbaijan’s long-standing cultural and environmental heritage, News.Az reports, citing the COP29 Presidency.

The Pavilion presents key elements of the COP29 Presidency’s Action Agenda, featuring eight major initiatives spanning transparency, water resilience, peacebuilding, and human development. Visitors can explore these initiatives through interactive displays and learn how they foster continuity and cooperation between COP Presidencies.

A central feature of the Pavilion is Azerbaijan’s national flagship initiatives — including the Karabakh Green Energy Zone, the Baku Green Transport Hub, a rapidly expanding national renewable energy portfolio, and the development of the EU–Asia Green Energy Corridor, positioning the country as a future clean energy hub connecting continents.

In line with COP30’s focus on nature, the Pavilion highlights the Caspian Sea, one of the world's most unique inland water ecosystems, and Azerbaijan’s extraordinary biodiversity, from ancient Hyrcanian forests to the peaks of the Caucasus mountains. Through interactive ‘Did you know?’ displays, visitors gain insights into climate impacts on ecosystems and national conservation efforts.

Adding a personal and interactive dimension, the Pavilion features an immersive video installation where people from across Azerbaijan share their own climate stories — offering firsthand reflections on how climate change is affecting their lives, communities, and the places they call home.

The Azerbaijan Pavilion embodies both tradition and innovation, demonstrating how a nation rich in culture and natural heritage is shaping a sustainable future.

“Azerbaijan’s legacy from COP29 lives on — inspiring collective climate action in solidarity for a greener world.”

News.Az