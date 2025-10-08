Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva highlights Caspian Sea protection at London climate event

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, has emphasized the urgent need to protect the Caspian Sea and engage young people in environmental action.

Speaking at a flagship climate event in London, she noted that the decline in the Caspian Sea’s water level, compounded by pollution and plastic waste over the past 30 years, poses a serious threat to the region, adding that “the attitude toward nature indicates the attitude toward humanity” and safeguarding the Caspian offers hope for its vibrant future, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Leyla Aliyeva also recalled Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of COP29 and stressed the importance of translating climate commitments into practical actions ahead of COP30, while highlighting IDEA Public Union’s initiatives to protect nature and involve youth in environmental efforts.

The event, titled “Sea Level Fluctuations and Unequal Consequences: Case Studies from the Caspian Sea and Small Island Developing States (SIDS),” was held at the historic Marlborough House in partnership with the Commonwealth of Nations and brought together diplomats, climate organizations, young leaders, and media representatives.

Speaking at the event, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, called for international solidarity to protect the Caspian Sea, noting Azerbaijan’s collaboration with the UN Environment Program to develop an action plan for 2025-2035.

He recalled that the Caspian littoral states adopted a joint declaration at COP29, enhancing regional cooperation.

Babayev also praised IDEA’s campaign to protect Caspian biodiversity and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for small island states through climate adaptation and sustainable development projects, stressing that fulfilling COP29 promises and increasing climate finance are key to restoring international trust.

Suddhoo Arjoon, Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General, highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on Commonwealth countries and praised Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency for addressing the challenges faced by small island states, noting a cooperation project based on a 2024 Memorandum of Understanding with the Commonwealth.

Tim Hemmings, Special Envoy for Small Island States of the British Foreign Office, reviewed COP29 achievements and noted the British Foreign Office’s projects addressing rising sea levels, praising the London event.

Michael Fishbach, co-founder and executive director of the “Whale Guardians” organization, warned that the Caspian Sea’s falling water levels could foreshadow larger processes affecting global oceans and commended Azerbaijan’s leadership and green energy initiatives.

Ambassadors of small island states, including the Bahamas, Maldives, and Antigua and Barbuda, stressed that rising sea levels pose an existential threat and expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency for bringing attention to the issue.

The event concluded with an exhibition on Azerbaijan’s natural heritage, followed by an official reception.

