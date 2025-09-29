Baku Climate Action Week kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today marks the opening day of Baku Climate Action Week, News.az reports.

Following the success of the first Baku Climate Action Week, which was held in the lead-up to Azerbaijan hosting COP29, the capital city of Baku will also host the second meeting of BCAW2025 from September 29 to October 3, 2025.

Note that climate action weeks held in various parts of the world not only bring a new dynamic to international climate diplomacy but also underscore the necessity of implementing climate action both locally and regionally. Climate action weeks complement the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)'s Regional Climate Weeks in Asia, Latin America, African countries, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. They contribute to formal diplomatic efforts in the direction of increasing ambition and accelerating climate action ahead of the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP).

News.Az