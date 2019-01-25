Azerbaijan ranks 70th among leading countries in “Best Countries” survey assessing 80 nations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has ranked 70th among 80 countries in terms of business opportunities and economic growth rates, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report, an American media company that publishes news, opinion, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis.

The analysts of the rating highlight the large oil and gas reserves of Azerbaijan, due to which the income level in the country is above average, noting a high level of economic development and literacy.

In the “US News and World Report” 2018 ranking, Azerbaijan occupied 64th position out of 80, in 2017 - 69th position out of 80, while in 2016 - 53rd out of 60.

The top five in the index include Switzerland, Japan, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The rankings are based on a study that surveyed people about their views of 80 countries on 75 different metrics.

News.Az

News.Az