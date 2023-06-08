Azerbaijan records 4 new daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 13 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

One person has died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,873, with 821,572 recoveries and 10,280 deaths, while treatment of 21 others is underway.

A total of 7,629,576 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az