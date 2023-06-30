Azerbaijan records one new COVID-19 case

+ ↺ − 16 px

One new case of coronavirus infection has been recorded and six patients have recovered in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,945, with 821,648 recoveries and 10,282 deaths, while treatment of 16 others is underway.

A total of 7,643,678 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

