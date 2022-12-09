Azerbaijan reports 58 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifty-eight new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 45 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 824,749, with 814,444 recoveries and 9,984 deaths, while treatment of 321 others is underway.

A total of 7,391,267 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az