Azerbaijan reports over 130 coronavirus cases in a day

Azerbaijan has registered 132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 812,248, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 148 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 798,867. To date, 9,805 people have died from coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,576.

So far, 7,147,186 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

