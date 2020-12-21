Azerbaijan reports over 3,000 recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 1,505 reaching 203,593, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

As many as 3,028 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 142,807. Some 43 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,253.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 58,533.

Over the past day, 9,383 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,073,137.

