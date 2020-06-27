Azerbaijan reveals 521 fresh coronavirus cases
Azerbaijan has recorded 521 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Saturday.
Another 355 virus infected people have recovered, while 6 others have died, the headquarters noted.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 15890, with 8719 recoveries and 193 deaths.
So far, a total of 461861 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.