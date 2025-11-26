Azerbaijan, Russia to boost cargo flows through digitalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) under AZCON Holding, and Oleg Belozyorov, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Russian Railways JSC, met in Baku on Wednesday to discuss key topics on the bilateral agenda, including the digitization and optimization of cargo operations.

During the meeting, the officials focused on broader cooperation between the railway administrations of the two countries, strengthening mutual coordination, improving route efficiency, and ensuring the safety of transportation processes, News.Az reports, citing ADY.

The talks also highlighted the digitalization of freight transportation, including the introduction of digital solutions, accelerated data exchange, and optimization of the logistics chain.

The negotiations concluded with the signing of a bilateral agreement on electronic data exchange, which is expected to enable full digital document circulation and enhance the overall efficiency of freight transportation.

