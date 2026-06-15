EU imposes sanctions on Lukoil, Gazprom Neft subsidiaries

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The European Union has introduced sanctions against Lukoil – West Siberia and Gazpromneft Shipping companies, according to a statement from the EU Council, News.Az reports.

The United States had already blacklisted Lukoil – West Siberia last fall.

The sanctions also extend to the Russian Presidential Foundation of Cultural Initiatives, which has been added to the EU’s list of restricted entities as part of the latest measures.

News.Az