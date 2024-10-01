Azerbaijan's electric vehicle imports surge due to tax exemption - official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The exemption from taxes and duties has led to a significant rise in the import of hybrid and electric vehicles in recent years, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said during panel discussions at the international conference as part of Climate Action Week in Baku today, News.Az reports.

"One of the most ambitious projects is the electrification of public transport. The commissioning of 160 new electric buses within the next month is just the beginning, and the number is expected to increase significantly in the coming years," he explained.According to him, the expansion of Azerbaijan's aviation fleet, the modernization of metro infrastructure, equipping Azerbaijan Railways with modern electric trains, electrifying the railway network, and ensuring greener transport on railway routes demonstrate Azerbaijan's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and incorporating sustainable development into the core of the country's transport policy.To note, Climate Action Week runs from September 30 through October 4, 2024, and is being held in Baku for the first time.The event is set to form the basis of the climate agenda ahead of WCOOP 29 in Baku in November.The Climate Action Week brings together key stakeholders from a range of sectors such as politics, finance, trade, investment, science, arts, culture, civil society, and media.The first half of the week (September 30-October 2) focuses on climate solutions involving government agencies, academia, and the private sector. The second half (October 3-4) will focus on science, education, arts, culture, and other sectors.

News.Az