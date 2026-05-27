Nvidia to boost Taiwan investment amid AI boom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia will increase its investment in Taiwan to $150 billion annually, the US chipmaker’s chief executive said Wednesday, calling the export-driven island the “epicentre of the AI revolution,” News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Jensen Huang, CEO of the world’s most valuable company, said “Taiwan is booming” and that Nvidia’s investment — up from $100 billion a year — will help “fuel an incredible ecosystem here.”

Taiwan plays a central role in the global semiconductor industry, producing chips used to train and power artificial intelligence systems.

The island is home to major technology manufacturers including TSMC, which produces Nvidia’s advanced chip designs, and Foxconn, which assembles processors used in data center servers.

“Four years ago, five years ago, Nvidia was spending about $10, $15 billion a year in Taiwan,” Huang said in Taipei, where the company is building a new office.

“Now, we're spending $100 going to $150 billion in Taiwan each year,” he added.

Taiwan’s economy expanded sharply last year due to soaring exports of AI hardware, as governments and companies worldwide invested hundreds of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence development.

“Taiwan is the epicenter of the AI revolution,” Huang said.

“This is where the chips come, packaging comes. This is where the systems are made. This is where AI supercomputers were created,” he added.

Huang said Nvidia plans to continue expanding in Taiwan, where its new office will have capacity for around 4,000 engineers.

“This is going to be the manufacturing, the technology, electronics manufacturing hub for the world for a long time to come,” Huang said.

“And so we will be here to support, to partner with our ecosystem, to do co-engineering with our ecosystem partners and to support their growth. And so this is going to be a very important site for us.”

Huang is visiting Taipei ahead of Computex, Taiwan’s major annual technology exhibition, which begins next week.

His comments came after Nvidia reported record quarterly revenue of $81.6 billion last week, surpassing Wall Street expectations as strong demand for its AI hardware continued to drive rapid growth.

The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 85% compared with the same period last year and increased 20% from the previous quarter, highlighting Nvidia’s position as a leading beneficiary of the global AI infrastructure boom.

Net profit climbed to $58.3 billion, more than triple the $18.8 billion recorded a year earlier.

News.Az