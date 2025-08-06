News.az
News
Imports
Tag:
Imports
EU imposes full ban to phase out Russian gas by late 2027
26 Jan 2026-17:01
Europe faces deep freeze as gas storage drops below seasonal average
20 Jan 2026-19:00
UK urges Georgia to limit Russian oil imports amid sanctions
20 Dec 2025-18:17
Russia seeks to boost imports from India to ease trade gap
02 Dec 2025-14:23
Indian seafood exporters gain as China considers renewed ban on Japanese imports
19 Nov 2025-15:39
India stands firm after US tariffs, says trade minister
31 Aug 2025-00:40
Indonesia and Peru sign trade agreement during leaders' meeting
11 Aug 2025-22:35
Italy’s trade surplus increases year-on-year in June
11 Aug 2025-20:06
Top rice buyer Philippines suspends imports for 60 days
07 Aug 2025-23:49
Slovenia halts imports from Israeli settlements amid Gaza conflict
06 Aug 2025-20:54
