China’s top diplomat set to visit Canada for first time in 10 years

China’s top diplomat set to visit Canada for first time in 10 years

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China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Canada next week to meet his counterpart, marking the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister to the country in 10 years.

The visit to Ottawa is scheduled for May 28–30, News.Az reports, citing CTV News.

According to a statement from Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s office released on Friday, Wang Yi and Anita Anand are expected to discuss the recently updated Canada–China Strategic Partnership.

The talks will cover areas including trade and investment, as well as global security and other bilateral and international issues.

In January 2026, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Beijing together with Anand, where they announced an updated version of the bilateral partnership.

That trip marked the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China since 2017, following several years of strained and uneasy relations between the two countries.

Tensions between Ottawa and Beijing had significantly worsened after Canada detained Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in 2018, followed by China’s detention of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

Following Carney’s visit to China, the two countries reached a preliminary agreement under which China agreed to reduce tariffs on Canadian canola seed and remove tariffs on canola meal, peas, and seafood. In return, Canada agreed to lower certain tariffs and impose limits on imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

A statement from Global Affairs Canada noted that more than 1.7 million Canadians are of Chinese origin, and that tourism and cultural exchanges continue to strengthen ties between the two countries.

It also highlighted that China remains an important commercial partner for Canada, with Canadian merchandise exports reaching $34.4 billion in 2025, and total bilateral merchandise trade amounting to $125.1 billion that year.

News.Az