Azerbaijan saves EU from energy crisis - former Deputy PM of Romania

Azerbaijan saved the EU from the energy crisis, former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall said at the XI Global Baku Forum, News.az reports.

"As we approach the election in the European Union, it's fair to remind my colleagues and friends from the EU that during the energy crisis, President Ilham Aliyev actually helped our region," she noted.

Birchall emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has made significant progress in economic development, international relations, improving the well-being of its citizens, and restoring its territorial integrity.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

News.Az