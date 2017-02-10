Azerbaijan sees 2.7 times decline in USD transactions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of the foreign currency operations declined 2.67 times in 2016.

APA reports according to the statistics of the Central Bank, the volume of currency transactions in USD decreased by 2.84 times to $5,564,473,700 from $15,795,602,500 in 2015.

During the foreign currency transactions, $3,004,956,700 were sold in January-December, down 4.1 times compared to the same period of last year. In the twelve months of this year, $2,559,517,000 was bought. This figure is 26.41% less than to the same period of last year.

In the reporting period, the currency transactions in Euro declined 1.55 times to € 851,409,600 from €1,319,741,400 in 2015.

Foreign exchange cash in the amount of €559,028,600 were sold in twelve months of this year, down 1.92 times compared to the same period of last year. In January-December, €292,381,000 was bought. This figure is 19.21% more than the same period of last year.

News.Az

