Singapore, North Korea discuss ties in high-level Pyongyang meeting

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Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan held talks on Tuesday in Pyongyang with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui, during which the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Both officials also exchanged views on broader regional developments as well as key global affairs of mutual interest.

Balakrishnan previously served as a member of Singapore’s Cabinet at the time when the country hosted the first-ever summit between the leaders of North Korea and the the U.S. in 2018.

In June 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement in which they agreed to pursue the opening of new peaceful relations and to work toward the eventual denuclearisation of Pyongyang.

Trump has since stated that he would like to meet Kim again for further discussions and has described their relationship as positive, although North Korea has not issued a direct response to these overtures.

News.Az