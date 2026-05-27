Israel says new Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh killed in Gaza strike

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The Israel Defense Forces (Israel Defense Forces) and the Internal Security Service (Shin Bet) confirmed that the newly-appointed Hamas military chief, Mohammed Odeh, was killed in a strike in northern Gaza yesterday, News.Az reports, citing the Times of Israel.

According to the military, several buildings in Gaza City used as hideouts by Odeh were targeted following months of intelligence tracking of his movements and those of his aides.

A nearby apartment belonging to another Hamas terrorist involved in the October 7 attack was also struck.

Odeh had become head of Hamas’s military wing last week, following the killing of Izz al-Din Haddad, and previously served as head of the terror group’s intelligence.

The IDF said Odeh played a central role in planning and coordinating Hamas’s October 7 onslaught and later directed attacks and intelligence operations against troops throughout the war.

The security agencies describeb Odeh as one of the last remaining senior Hamas military commanders involved in orchestrating the October 7 massacre, saying his killing deals a “significant blow” to the group’s efforts to rebuild.

News.Az