Azerbaijan sees modest population growth in 2025
As of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s population rose by 28,758 people, or 0.3%, reaching 10,253,647, News.Az reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.
Data shows that 54.4% of residents live in urban areas, while 45.6% are in rural regions.
The gender distribution is nearly even, with men accounting for 49.8% and women 50.2% of the population.