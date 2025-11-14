Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees modest population growth in 2025

Photo: AZERTAC

As of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s population rose by 28,758 people, or 0.3%, reaching 10,253,647, News.Az reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Data shows that 54.4% of residents live in urban areas, while 45.6% are in rural regions.

The gender distribution is nearly even, with men accounting for 49.8% and women 50.2% of the population.


News.Az 

