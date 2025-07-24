Azerbaijan, Somalia explore current and future bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Abdisalam Abdi Ali, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Following a one-on-one meeting, the ministers continued discussions in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both countries, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The talks focused on the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Somalia relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Both sides welcomed the recent increase in high-level contacts and reciprocal visits.

Minister Bayramov stressed the importance of utilizing existing potential to deepen cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres.

The delegations identified several promising areas for enhanced collaboration, including agriculture, fisheries, the oil and gas sector, green energy, humanitarian assistance, and education. They also recalled the Somali delegation’s participation in the ADEX exhibition and noted promising opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry sector.

The ministers underlined the significance of the Azerbaijani government mission’s visit to Somalia this February and the inaugural round of political consultations between their foreign ministries, emphasizing that these steps have created a foundation for identifying new areas of partnership and launching joint initiatives.

In addition to bilateral relations, the two sides underscored the importance of cooperation within international and regional organizations, particularly the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement. The ministers welcomed collaboration during Somalia’s non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2025–2026 and expressed confidence that mutual support would continue.

The meeting also addressed prospects for cooperation as Azerbaijan prepares to host and chair the OIC Summit in 2026. The ministers exchanged views on a broad range of issues of mutual interest and later spoke to the media at a joint press conference.

News.Az