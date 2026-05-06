WUF13 programme unveiled in Baku ahead of 2026 forum

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The full programme for the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum has been officially unveiled, setting the stage for one of the most significant global gatherings on urban development and housing. World Urban Forum 13 will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 17 to 22 May 2026, bringing together governments, city leaders, experts, civil society, and private sector partners to address the growing global housing crisis.

Organized under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum aims to turn global dialogue into practical solutions. The event is convened by UN-Habitat, with a strong focus on sustainable urban development, inclusive housing systems, and resilient cities capable of responding to climate, economic, and social pressures, News.Az reports, citing the World Urban Forum.

The programme is structured around a mix of high-level dialogues, specialized sessions, assemblies, and interactive roundtables, designed to connect global policy discussions with real-life urban experiences. The opening dialogues will shape the global housing agenda, focusing on urgent issues such as the deepening housing crisis, the transformation of informal settlements, the role of housing in crisis recovery, climate-related challenges, housing finance reform, and the broader social and economic importance of adequate housing. These discussions are intended to move beyond diagnosis and toward coordinated international action.

A series of special sessions will dive deeper into specific urban challenges, including climate adaptation, digitalization, urban recovery, and innovative financing models. They will also highlight regional experiences and collaborative approaches, from affordable housing initiatives in Africa to urban reconstruction efforts and circular economy solutions in waste management. Additional topics include healthy housing environments, cultural heritage-driven regeneration, and the role of cities in promoting sustainable tourism and resilience in Small Island Developing States.

The forum will also feature assemblies designed to amplify the voices of key stakeholder groups. Local and regional governments, youth, women, parliamentarians, business leaders, grassroots organizations, and other constituencies will come together to share priorities and strengthen their influence in shaping global urban policy. These platforms aim to ensure that diverse perspectives are directly reflected in the outcomes of the forum.

Roundtables will further support practical cooperation by bringing together partners from across sectors to exchange experiences and identify actionable solutions. Covering themes such as governance, education, disability inclusion, indigenous rights, aging populations, and youth engagement, these sessions are expected to foster peer learning and encourage real-world implementation of ideas.

With its broad and inclusive structure, WUF13 is positioned as a major global platform for redefining how cities approach housing and urban resilience. As Baku prepares to host thousands of participants, the forum is expected to generate new commitments and partnerships aimed at addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time: ensuring adequate, safe, and sustainable housing for all.

News.Az