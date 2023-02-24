Azerbaijan to issue int'l freight permits
Azerbaijan starts issuing international freight permits from today, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said during today's meeting with the heads of road carriers, News.az reports.
According to him, subsequent certificates will be issued as they are ready and requests are received.