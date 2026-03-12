Kirill Petkov: I congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on the high-level organization of the Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov has congratulated Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of the Global Baku Forum.

“I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev very much for the invitation. This is an important period both for the world and for the region, and at such times it is especially important to exchange views. I congratulate Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on the high-level organization of the 13th Global Baku Forum,” Kirill Petkov noted, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Kirill Petkov said that Bulgaria is a friend of Azerbaijan: “Over the next few days, I expect that we will hold very useful and productive meetings at the Forum on security issues, as well as energy topics that have gained particular importance recently.”

News.Az