Azerbaijan to create insurance fund for payment of unemployment benefit

Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament has today discussed a new draft law on “Insurance against unemployment”, Chairman of the Committ

According to him, the draft law has been developing for a long time jointly with the Presidential Administration for prevention of unemployment and staff reduction.
 
The draft law, containing 4 chapters and 26 articles, includes the details on creation of insurance fund for payment ofunemployment benefits and financing of this fund.

