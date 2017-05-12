Azerbaijan to create insurance fund for payment of unemployment benefit
Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament has today discussed a new draft law on “Insurance against unemployment”, Chairman of the Committ
According to him, the draft law has been developing for a long time jointly with the Presidential Administration for prevention of unemployment and staff reduction.
The draft law, containing 4 chapters and 26 articles, includes the details on creation of insurance fund for payment ofunemployment benefits and financing of this fund.
