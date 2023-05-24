Azerbaijan to launch search for remains of missing people from first Karabakh war in Zangilan, Jabrayil districts

The search for Azerbaijanis who went missing during the first Karabakh war will be launched in the country’s Zangilan and Jabrayil districts, Akif Guliyev, the secretary of the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Guliyev said that as part of the work carried out since May 3, laboratory studies of the remains found in the village of Yukhari Seyidahmadli of the Fuzuli district are being carried out.

“About 4,000 missing persons were recorded, and in this regard, appropriate genetic tests were taken from 15,000 people. On their basis, the discovered remains will be identified. Currently, due to the mine danger in the territory where the remains will be searched, mine clearance work is underway,” he added.

The secretary also added that the search upon completion of these activities will be continued and conducted again in Fuzuli, and then in Jabrayil and Zangilan

