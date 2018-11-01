Azerbaijan to put end to work of illegal real estate brokers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will put an end to the work of illegal real estate brokers, Head of the Real Estate State Register Service of Azerbaijan Hikmat Mustafayev said Nov. 1 during the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with the National Archive Department of Azerbaijan.

He said that from now on, when citizens apply to the State Register for obtaining records, the availability of archival documents will be checked online at the National Archive database.

Mustafayev noted that citizens can be completely sure that the falsification of archive documents by illegal real estate brokers will be completely prevented.

At the same time, Mustafayev stressed that in the Doing Business 2019 rating, in terms of real estate registration, Azerbaijan advanced by four positions and ranked 17th among 190 countries.

In turn, Head of the National Archive Department of Azerbaijan Asgar Rasulov noted that the majority of citizens’ appeals to the national archive are related to real estate issues.

“Over the past year, more than 47,000 appeals of citizens to the National Archive Department of Azerbaijan were registered,” said Rasulov. “Approximately 19,000 (41 percent) of these appeals are related to real estate issues.”

He added that the signed memorandum will make it possible to significantly reduce the time of receiving a record from the National Archive Department.

News.Az

