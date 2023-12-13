Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss organization of interregional forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK) has visited the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO.

The meeting focused on the expansion of economic and trade relations between the business circles of the two countries, as well as implementation of joint measures.

During the meeting, Head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and Chairman of Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council of DEIK Kemal Kologlu discussed issues such as the expansion of economic and trade relations between the business circles of two countries, the work done in this regard, and the possibilities of implementing joint events.

The sides also exchanged views on the organization of Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment and Finance Forum in Baku in December of this year, the export mission to Türkiye by AZPROMO in 2024, "Investment Roadshow" events in Türkiye, as well as the possibility of holding the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interregional forum.

News.Az