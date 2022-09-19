Azerbaijan, UAE discuss energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with newly appointed Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the country Mohammed Al Blushi, News.az reports.

At the meeting, the sides spoke about local and global projects implemented in the field of energy in Azerbaijan, as well as the work done on the development of electric power engineering and expansion of the use of renewable energy sources. The existing collaboration with the UAE companies - Masdar and TAQA and implementation status of the current projects were reviewed. Green energy cooperation between the two countries was assessed as a joint contribution to the energy transition, and views were exchanged on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az