Azerbaijani Army neutralizes Armenian quadcopter in direction of Tovuz - MoD

The Azerbaijani Army neutralized the Armenian quadcopter in the direction of Tovuz district, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, as a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijani units, the quadcopter, which attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of Azerbaijan army in the direction of Aghdam settlement of Tovuz district, was discovered and neutralized and confiscated.

News.Az