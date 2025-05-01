Azerbaijani army serviceman honored for heroism in UN South Sudan mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Army servicemen deployed as military observers in the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) continue to demonstrate outstanding professionalism and dedication.

Force Commander of UNMISS, Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian awarded Major Garagozov Mehman Hamdiya a medal and honorary certificate for exemplary fulfillment of his duties during the mission, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

Major M.Garagozov was presented with a certificate for his extraordinary bravery and courage in ensuring successful extraction of the Long Duration Patrol from a conflict zone without caring for personal safety, thereby demonstrating exemplary commitment.

It should be noted that on 30 November, 2018, the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan agreed to deploy 4 Azerbaijani servicemen in the Republic of South Sudan and participate in the mission held under the command of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

News.Az