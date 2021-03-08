Azerbaijani, Czech tourism companies discuss prospects for developing relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Forty Azerbaijani and Czech tourism companies have met in an online meeting in B2B (Business to Business) format to discuss how to develop relations in the tourism industry.

Representatives of Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic, the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan, the Trade Office of the Czech Republic in Baku, the Czech Ministry of Regional Development and business and public organizations took part in the online meeting.

They discussed the promotion of tourism and hospitality relations between the two countries, as well as the improvement of international cooperation in this field.

The event also provided an insight into the economic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, the current situation in the tourism sector.

