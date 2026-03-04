News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
13.2°C
55.8°F
Feels like:
12.4°C
12.4°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Tourism
Tag:
Tourism
World Cup 2026: Record tourism and economic gains expected
13 Apr 2026-15:44
Oman takes over SalamAir: Competition at risk or market rescue? -
PHOTO
09 Apr 2026-09:59
Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign new tourism cooperation deal
03 Apr 2026-15:15
Kenya tourism surges in 2025 as international arrivals rise 9 percent to 2.7 million
02 Apr 2026-23:38
Malaysia tourism sector warns of rising fuel costs as Middle East tensions squeeze operators
02 Apr 2026-22:10
President Aliyev hails Shamakhi as a growing tourism hub
23 Mar 2026-13:30
Tourism in Türkiye under shadow of U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict
19 Mar 2026-23:30
Türkiye and Spain see historic trade and tourism growth
07 Mar 2026-15:45
How war in Iran impacts tourism in the Middle East
05 Mar 2026-09:51
Azerbaijan, Austria discuss boosting trade and investment
04 Mar 2026-17:18
Latest News
Japan Air Commuter returns to airport after cockpit window issue
BREAKING:
North Korea has reportedly made a “very serious increase” in its nuclear weapons production capabilities
Tom Cruise and Inarritu tease new comedy ‘Digger’ at CinemaCon
Italy's Meloni criticizes Trump for remarks against Pope Leo XIV -
VIDEO
Iranian FM links end to escalation to US halt of “aggression”, Lebanon strikes
Donald Tusk’s Seoul visit signals a new era for the Poland and South Korea partnership
Double Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen announces retirement
Lana Ravandi-Fadai: Iran will expand response if pressured - INTERVIEW
US works with Gulf allies to track Iran-linked bank accounts
Turkish convoy crosses into Iran in solidarity visit -
VIDEO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31