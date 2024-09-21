Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani delegation holds meeting with UN Permanent representative

Azerbaijani delegation, led by Aygun Aliyeva, meets UN Permanent Representative Yashar Aliyev during U.S. visit ahead of Summit of the Future.

Tural Aliyev, NGO affairs sector head at the Department for Work with NGOs and Communication of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan also attended the meeting.

