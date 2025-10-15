Azerbaijani deputy FM meets Dutch counterpart to boost bilateral ties

During the meeting, the sides noted that recent high-level interactions, particularly the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community Summit, had laid a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral relation, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue, organizing meetings between foreign ministers on international platforms, and continuing reciprocal visits. The sides also highlighted Vice Minister Marcel de Vink’s visit to Baku in February for political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

The meeting also reviewed prospects for cooperation across various fields, noting that economic relations play a key role in bilateral ties. The sides commended the successful operations of Dutch companies in Azerbaijan.

Mammadov and de Vink further discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as international and regional matters of mutual interest, including new regional realities in the post-conflict period, the peace process, and the outcomes of the historic Washington meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States.

Mammadov also highlighted Azerbaijan’s initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development and stability in the region.