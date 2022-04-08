Azerbaijani FM and British Minister of State hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 8, 2022, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with James Cleverley, Minister of State for European Affairs at the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, News.az reports citing the press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sides discussed the latest situation in the region, the implementation of trilateral statements, as well as the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the Brussels meeting on this issue.

News.Az