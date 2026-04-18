Azerbaijani FM explores strengthening ties with NATO representative

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, News.Az reports.

"Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships, Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The sides underscored the value of long-standing Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, highlighting activities under the Partnership for Peace Program. Discussions covered prospects for advancing the partnership, including in energy security and protection of critical infrastructure. The Minister briefed his counterpart on regional developments, including post-conflict normalization with Armenia, ongoing reconstruction in liberated territories, and efforts toward sustainable peace. Views were also exchanged on global security challenges with emphasis on de-escalation in the Middle East, respect for international humanitarian law, and protection of civilians," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 met with Ambassador Kevin Hamilton @KHamiltonBE, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships, Special Representative for the Caucasus & Central Asia on the sidelines of the Antalya… pic.twitter.com/RA4a56yXYT — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 18, 2026

News.Az