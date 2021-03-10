Azerbaijani, Japanese justice ministers meet in Kyoto

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov has met with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa on the sidelines of the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in the city of Kyoto.

Mammadov hailed the excellent organization of the forum on fighting against crime and congratulated Kamikawa on her election as President of the Congress. He also stressed the importance of the adoption of the Kyoto Declaration, which is a road map for all states on fighting against global crime and meets the national interests of Azerbaijan.

Kamikawa praised the friendly relations between the two countries and the successful development of the bilateral cooperation over the past 30 years. She expressed her interest in expanding cooperation in the legal sphere as well.

Minister Mammadov highlighted successful cooperation between the two states in various areas and prospects for widening cooperation between the justice authorities.

He briefed his Japanese counterpart on the great victory in the Patriotic war under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Ms. Kamikawa was informed about the large-scale work on the restoration of the liberated territories, the return of 750.000 IDPs to their native lands, as well as creation of “smart villages” and green energy zone. The Azerbaijani minister said that there are wide opportunities for cooperation with foreign partners in this area.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade.

News.Az