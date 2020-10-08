Azerbaijani MoD: Azerbaijani Army has not taken single step back from liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since the beginning of the counter-offensive, our army has not taken a single step back from the liberated lands, Defense Ministry spokesman Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing.

According to him, the Azerbaijani Army is taking adequate measures against the enemy: “All targets fired by the Azerbaijani Army are legitimate in accordance with international law. Since the beginning of the counter-offensive, our army has not taken a single step back from the liberated lands. On the contrary, all activities continue uninterruptedly in accordance with the operational plan. Our goal is Karabakh. Victory will be ours!"

News.Az

News.Az