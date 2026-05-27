Nigeria intensifies anti-terror operations nationwide, killing over 310 militants

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Nigerian troops killed 317 suspected terrorists and arrested 314 others during nationwide anti-terrorism operations carried out in May, the military said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a monthly press briefing, military spokesperson Michael Onoja said the operations also resulted in the rescue of 221 kidnapped victims and the surrender of 18 suspected terrorists.

According to Onoja, the operations were conducted jointly by air, land and maritime forces in coordination with other security agencies.

Troops also recovered 93 weapons of various types and destroyed three illegal oil refining sites, while seizing tens of thousands of liters of stolen petroleum products, he added.

The military official said the operations demonstrated continued pressure on terrorist networks, criminal groups and oil-theft syndicates operating across the country.

Nigeria continues to face persistent terrorism and banditry challenges. In February, President Bola Tinubu called for urgent collective action to address the country’s security problems.

News.Az