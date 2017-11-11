Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 6-10

+ ↺ − 16 px

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $65.97 per barrel on Nov. 6-10 or $3.45 per barrel more than

The highest price of AZERI LT was $66.23 per barrel, while the lowest price was $65.63 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $62.1 per barrel on Nov. 6-10 or $3.29 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $62.33 per barrel and the lowest price was $61.98 per barrel on Nov. 6-10.

Average price of Brent Dated was $64.17 per barrel on Nov. 6-10 or $3.37 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $64.47 per barrel and the lowest price was $64.04 during the reporting period.

