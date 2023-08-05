Azerbaijani oil prices see increase

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $90.11 per barrel on August 4, increasing by $1.21 compared to the previous price, News.az reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $89.18 per barrel, which is $1.22 more than the previous price.

In addition, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $73.29 a barrel when shipped from the port, a growth of $2.05 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea rose by $1.06 from the previous day on August 4 to $86.86 per barrel.

News.Az