Azerbaijani parliament speaker holds meeting with Uzbek delegation

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova has met with a delegation led by First Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Akmal Saidov, News.Az reports.

Gafarova hailed the dynamic development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

She highlighted efforts to deepen interparliamentary cooperation and commended the high-level relations between the legislative bodies and the activity of friendship groups in both parliaments. The speaker pointed out that reciprocal visits and positive dialogue contribute to the further expansion of these relations, praising the collaboration of parliamentarians within international organizations.

Addressing Uzbekistan’s consistent support for Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity, Gafarova stressed the significance of the school built by Uzbekistan in the liberated Fuzuli district as an embodiment of kinship between the two nations.

She also addressed biased perspectives from certain European countries and international organizations following Azerbaijan`s liberation of its occupied territories.

The upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7 was discussed during the meeting.

Akmal Saidov expressed the ongoing evolution of relations between the two friendly nations and emphasized the importance of further developing parliamentary ties.

Saidov shared his views on leveraging Azerbaijan's experience, particularly during the constitutional reforms in Uzbekistan in 2018, and noted the importance of mutual exchange of experience.

He handed over books on history and culture, the result of joint efforts by Uzbek and Azerbaijani scholars, to Sahiba Gafarova. These books extensively analyze various aspects, including stability and security preservation, sustainable economic growth, modern infrastructure creation, energy independence provision, extensive social security programs, technological progress, and the transition to electronic government, among other accomplishments.

