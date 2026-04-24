Iran says IRGC escorted cargo ship past attempted US interception

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An Iranian bulk carrier carrying rice has arrived in Iran after transiting the Sea of Oman, with Iranian authorities claiming the vessel was escorted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy amid an attempted interception by the US Navy.

According to Fars News Agency, the Iranian-owned vessel proceeded safely to its destination despite what was described as efforts by US naval forces to detain it, News.Az reports.

The report said the ship was accompanied by IRGC Navy vessels during its passage, ensuring its safe arrival in Iranian waters.

News.Az